Lesson learnt: “If you are strong mentally, you can win any battle in life”

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 22:04 IST

PUNE When the first 14-day post-incubation test for 30-year old Sameer Bagwan’s family came negative last week, everyone’ faces lit up with joy at Pune’s Civil Hospital at Aundh.

Sameer’s 26-year-old wife Samina, his two daughters aged eight and one, and his brother Jameer, were soon shifted to another ward. With the second report coming negative, they were finally discharged and given a heartfelt send-off by the hospital staff.

When they reached home in Samarath Nagar, Baramati, there was another surprise waiting for them. “We were overwhelmed by the welcome we received from our neighbours,” said Jameer. Fire crackers were lit, people in their lane clapped to welcome them and “they even showered flowers on the ambulance in which we came,” he said.

Hailing from a family of fruits and vegetables sellers in Baramati, it all began when Sameer’s 60-year-old father, Majjid Bagwan, developed fever and cough in early April and was taken to a local hospital for check-up. He was soon moved to the Baramati Government Hospital where the doctors said he had symptoms of pneumonia and advised the family to move him to the Dr. Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital in Pune.

This is where the senior Bagwan tested positive and the health authorities immediately instructed the entire family to get tested and go into isolation.

“Soon, I along with my mother, wife, elder son and two daughters reached Pune for testing. Along with my brother we underwent the swab tests and on April 7 we were informed that my brother, wife and our two daughters had tested positive. The rest of us had tested negative and so we were discharged,” said Sameer.

On April 9, the Bagwans lost their father who had turned critical at Sassoon Hospital. Since most family members were in quarantine at the hospital, the immediate family members could not attend the funeral and the last rites were done by relatives from Pune.

“Till their discharge from the hospital, I did not inform my family members about my father’s demise as it would have caused immense grief in the hospital,” said Sameer. It was only when they returned home in Baramati that they were informed, he said.

Jameer said the only thing that worried him most was the positive status of his nieces. He was extremely happy with the good care from the doctors, nurses and the cleaning staff at the Aundh Civil Hospital during their 14 days stay there. “They treated us well and we cannot complain about anything,” he said.

Sameer’s wife said all the needs of the children were met, right from warm milk to special baby food, diapers and other things. “We would woke up at around 6 am, say our prayers and would then get our tea at 8 and milk for the baby. Breakfast would comprise eggs, shegdana ladoos (nutritious peanuts snack) , milk, poha or Idli . The lunch and dinner arrangements were also very good,” she said.

The doctors would come two to three times a day for check-up while the nurses would be around throughout the day. “They were very friendly and kept us in high spirits, giving us moral support to fight the disease. A nurse would come almost every hour to ask if the baby needed something,” she said.

The hospital staff even gave their own mobile phone to the family members to enable them to keep in touch with their relatives.

Now at home, the Bagwans have been advised home quarantine for 14 days, after which they are hopeful that life will once again become normal for them.

“This Covid-19 experience has taught us a lesson of a lifetime: If you are strong mentally, you can win any battle in life,” said Jameer.