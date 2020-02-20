e-paper
Home / Cities / LGBTQ community seeks police permission to protest against CAA-NRC, Transgender bill

LGBTQ community seeks police permission to protest against CAA-NRC, Transgender bill

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 21:17 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The transgender community in the city has decided to spearhead a pride parade to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Transgender Bill.

A letter seeking police permission for the same was submitted to the Deccan police station.

Sonali Dalvi, a transwoman and an activist who was present at the Deccan police station, said, “The transgender community suffers a lot in every walk of life. The trans bill is a horror. We have to speak up against it for our brothers and sisters. And CAA-NRC is something that affects the entire nation. We want to register our protest.”

The pride is planned on March 29 between 2pm and 6pm. The suggested route is between Sambhaji garden-Prabhat Road-Law College road-BMCC road-FC Road and back to Sambhaji garden. However, it is subject to change as per police permission.

The police, however, have asked for two days’ time to arrive at a decision owing to the traffic condition in the city.

“The agenda of this unity pride march is to address issues like the Trans bill, health care, education, LGBTQ marriage and adoption rights, protection of LGBTQ and CAA-NRC which largely affects trans gender community of India,” read the application.

Permission for an anti-CAA protest rally to a group in the Pune railway station area was denied in January by Bundgarden police station officials citing potential traffic condition.

“We understand that it is a residential and commercial area as well as metro construction is going on, and by no mean, we want to disturb the locality around the route,” read their application.

