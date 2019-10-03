Light and sound show at Red Fort may be back soon

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:31 IST

New Delhi

The popular light and sound show at the Red Fort is expected to make a comeback in the next few months, with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) approving its new script last month. The new light and sound show is being prepared by the Dalmia Bharat group which had adopted the fort in December under the culture ministry’s ‘adopt a heritage’ scheme .

“We have approved the script on paper and have set the terms and conditions for its showcase. Now we are waiting for a demo of the actual performance,” an official from the ASI said.

The ASI clarified that the show will not have an adverse impact on the historic fabric and to the physical structure of the monument.

“We have informed Dalmia Bharat that only manual digging will be allowed inside the monument for the sake of fixing wires etc, and the ASI will be monitoring it,” the official said.

The ASI has also ruled that the seating arrangement will be temporary and that no additional lighting will be carried out in the Chhatta Bazar. Further, keeping in mind the religious sentiments, no projection can be made on the Moti masjid.

The ASI and the Dalmia Bharat group are currently debating on whether speakers would be used or earphones which would narrate the show in vernaculars.

Believed to be one of the oldest of its kind in Asia, the previous light and sound show at the Red Fort was written by Kaifi Azmi, Khushwant Singh and Ali Sardar Jaffri. The hour-long show narrated the history of Delhi, with special emphasis on the Mughal period when Emperor Shah Jahan had built the fort in his new capital of Shahjahanabad. It had been discontinued in July last year in consideration of the necessity to upgrade the script and the equipment.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 19:31 IST