e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Light and sound show at Red Fort may be back soon

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:31 IST

Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

The popular light and sound show at the Red Fort is expected to make a comeback in the next few months, with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) approving its new script last month. The new light and sound show is being prepared by the Dalmia Bharat group which had adopted the fort in December under the culture ministry’s ‘adopt a heritage’ scheme .

“We have approved the script on paper and have set the terms and conditions for its showcase. Now we are waiting for a demo of the actual performance,” an official from the ASI said.

The ASI clarified that the show will not have an adverse impact on the historic fabric and to the physical structure of the monument.

“We have informed Dalmia Bharat that only manual digging will be allowed inside the monument for the sake of fixing wires etc, and the ASI will be monitoring it,” the official said.

The ASI has also ruled that the seating arrangement will be temporary and that no additional lighting will be carried out in the Chhatta Bazar. Further, keeping in mind the religious sentiments, no projection can be made on the Moti masjid.

The ASI and the Dalmia Bharat group are currently debating on whether speakers would be used or earphones which would narrate the show in vernaculars.

Believed to be one of the oldest of its kind in Asia, the previous light and sound show at the Red Fort was written by Kaifi Azmi, Khushwant Singh and Ali Sardar Jaffri. The hour-long show narrated the history of Delhi, with special emphasis on the Mughal period when Emperor Shah Jahan had built the fort in his new capital of Shahjahanabad. It had been discontinued in July last year in consideration of the necessity to upgrade the script and the equipment.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 19:31 IST

top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities