Like-minded MLAs from BJP should pick a side: Selja

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:36 IST

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Wednesday said that amid the ongoing farmers’ stir, ‘like-minded’ lawmakers from the BJP should pick a side.

She said their party was in touch with MLAs, both Independents as well as from the JJP.

Selja was addressing a press conference in Ambala City after inaugurating the election office of party’s mayoral candidate Meena Aggarwal.

“Independents and JJP MLAs should think about supporting the Congress as they are the ones who won on the anti-BJP narrative and now, they are in the government. I also want the like-minded lawmakers from the BJP to decide where to stand and whom to support,” she said while responding to a question on destabilisation in the government amid the farmers’ agitation.

Selja said it was unfortunate that farmers had to leave their farms and sit on roads to press for their demands.

On ‘unhappiness’ among local party workers over ticket allocation, the Congress’ Haryana chief said they should not leave and stick with the party’s ideology.

“Even I was denied ticket once, but it is a normal process,” she said.

Selja also mentioned the development projects carried out by the Congress government while in power in Ambala. “But in the regime of the BJP government, Ambala’s development work has been stalled,” she added.

Meanwhile, returning officer-cum-SDM Sachin Gupta said total six nominations were filed on the last day for the Ambala’s mayor seat.

BJP’s Vandana Sharma, Jan Chetna Party’s Shakti Rani Sharma, BSP’s Jolly and three Independents — Neena Sharma, Shubhangi Malik and Veena Dhall — have filed their papers at the ADC office, Gupta said in a statement.

He further said that 107 candidates from different parties and wards also filed their nominations to the designated AROs. On Thursday, scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done and Friday will be the last day to withdraw nominations.

Selja also visited Panchkula and addressed the workers at the party’s poll office in Sector 14.

Taking a dig at the BJP, she said, “You can’t deceive people for long. The dual face of the BJP has been exposed now and people are waiting to teach them a lesson. Panchkula MC polls would reflect the common man’s mood against the BJP for its anti-people policies.”

Selja said that Panchkula’s mayoral candidate Upinder had implemented numerous development projects in her MC limits and would return with record margin win.