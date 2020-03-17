Liquor company assaulted, robbed of ₹3.67 lakh

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:45 IST

Four miscreants robbed an employee of a liquor company of ₹3.67 lakh after injuring him on Monday night near Jandiyali Chowk. The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma, 41, of Green Enclave of Chuharpur road in Jassiyan.

Sharma collects payments from different liquor vends and deposits the amount in the account of the company. He said, “When I was collecting the cash, two men on a motorcycle intercepted me near Jandiyali Chowk.”

“Before I could understand anything, they hit me with a stick and I fell down. Meanwhile, two more men turned up there and tried to snatch my bag containing ₹3.67 lakh cash,” he said.

When the victim resisted, the accused assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled with the bag.

After the miscreants left the place, Sharma called his colleagues Arving Kumar and Jatinder Kumar, who rushed him to the hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharmpal, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 379B (snatching and use of force) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified accused. The police have been scanning the closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) installed in the area to identify the accused.