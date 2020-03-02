Liquor vends to face action for non-payment of rent

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:12 IST

Gurugram: The cash-strapped Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is planning to carry out a sealing drive against liquor vends, which have not paid pending rent to the authority. HSVP officials said that an amount of ₹2.5 crore is still pending with liquor contractors, who operate vends in upscale sectors of the city, and despite repeated notices have not paid the money.

A list of 48 vendors has been prepared by the authority located in sectors 43, 49, 47, 58, 66, 53, 25, 54, 32, 39, 26, 38, 29, 41, 55, 51 and 45, and on MG Road. The officials said that maximum number of such vends was in Sector 47 where six such vends had defaulted on payments.

HS Jakhar, sub-divisional engineer, HSVP, said that sealing drive will be initiated against liquor vends, which have not paid their pending dues. “The contractors, who have not paid their dues, will face action if payment is not made within next two days,” he said.

The authority had sealed three liquor vends for non-payment of rent in sectors 47, 54 and 52. The authority has managed to get substantial dues after action was initiated, said Jakhar.

The authority, which is facing a financial crunch, has to pay a loan of over ₹20,000 crore.