LLRM medical college doctors protest assault on colleagues

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:35 IST
Utkarsha Tyagi
Utkarsha Tyagi
Over 50 students, doctors and senior faculty members of the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRMMC), Meerut, protested in front of the medical police station on Monday night, demanding strict action against a group of men who allegedly misbehaved with a female doctor of the college and also roughed up her husband.

Police said that an FIR had been registered and one of the accused was arrested on Monday night itself.

Circle officer, Civil Lines, Harimohan Singh, said, “The case against the named accused, Pinkle Gurjar, includes charges of attempt to murder and using force with intention to outrage a woman’s modesty of the IPC as well as those under the SC/ST Act . Gurjar has been arrested. Probe is underway to determine the involvement of others in the assault.”

Dr Sujeet Kumar, a senior resident doctor at the medical college, said in his complaint, “On Monday evening, my wife and I were heading in a car towards the medical college, where both of us work. Some people, including Pinkle Gurjar, stopped our vehicle and misbehaved with my wife. When I protested, they started beating me.”

According to Kumar, Gurjar lives in their neighbourhood of Jagrati Vihar Colony and has harassed his wife earlier as well.

As the news of the assault reached the medical college, students, doctors as well as the principal of LLRMMC reached the medical police station and demanded strict action against the assailants. Later, after police intervention, they returned to the medical college.

