LMC to set up community radio

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:52 IST

LUCKNOW Lucknowites would soon be able to tune in to Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) FM community radio. The channel will keep listeners abreast with all the development works going on in the city.

“We are sure that the FM community radio, as desired by commissioner Lucknow, will start from January. We were already taking the services of other FM channels to propagate our work, but when LMC has its own radio channel, it would be easy for us to connect directly with the people,” said Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner.

Experts would explain LMC’s work on road safety, health and sanitation. The listeners would be treated with film songs and other programmes, which would promote the city’s culture and heritage, he said.

He said, “This mode of communication could be used for spreading awareness about proper sanitation to prevent communicable diseases like malaria, swine flu, dengue etc.”

“We have already planned the project. The next step would be recruitment of RJs who would come from our own employees. There is also a plan to smart radio mobile app,” said Tripathi.

The budget for the project is expected from the centre.

However, a former corporator termed the project as “a wastage of money.”

“The LMC must concentrate on civic development, sanitisation and road construction instead of operating FM radio,” said Mukesh Singh Chauhan, former corporator from Ismailganj ward.