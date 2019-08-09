Loan executive found dead in office washroom in Lucknow

lucknow

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:36 IST

A 36-year-old loan executive was found dead in the washroom of his office at a commercial complex in Hazratganj area on Friday morning. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, said police

The deceased was identified as Abhilash Tewari of Kanpur who worked as a loan executive of a private firm in Lucknow, said Radha Raman Singh, inspector, Hazratganj police station.

He said initial probe revealed that Tewari often used to stay back in the office on the third floor of the commercial complex. Even on Thursday night, he stayed back and was found dead when office boy Ravi Awasthi reached there around 10.30 am on Friday.

The inspector said the victim might have gone to attend nature’s call in the bathroom, where he died due to unknown reasons.

While no injury mark was found on his body, there was also no evidence of forced entry in the office, said police.

Tewari’s identity was ascertained by Atul Kumar Dixit, one of his family friends in Lucknow.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 23:01 IST