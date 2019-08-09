e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

Loan executive found dead in office washroom in Lucknow

The deceased was identified as Abhilash Tewari of Kanpur who worked as a loan executive of a private firm in Lucknow, said Radha Raman Singh, inspector, Hazratganj police station.

lucknow Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow
A 36-year-old loan executive was found dead in the washroom of his office at a commercial complex in Hazratganj area on Friday morning.
A 36-year-old loan executive was found dead in the washroom of his office at a commercial complex in Hazratganj area on Friday morning. (HT File (Representative Image))
         

A 36-year-old loan executive was found dead in the washroom of his office at a commercial complex in Hazratganj area on Friday morning. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, said police

The deceased was identified as Abhilash Tewari of Kanpur who worked as a loan executive of a private firm in Lucknow, said Radha Raman Singh, inspector, Hazratganj police station.

He said initial probe revealed that Tewari often used to stay back in the office on the third floor of the commercial complex. Even on Thursday night, he stayed back and was found dead when office boy Ravi Awasthi reached there around 10.30 am on Friday.

The inspector said the victim might have gone to attend nature’s call in the bathroom, where he died due to unknown reasons.

While no injury mark was found on his body, there was also no evidence of forced entry in the office, said police.

Tewari’s identity was ascertained by Atul Kumar Dixit, one of his family friends in Lucknow.

 

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 23:01 IST

tags
more from lucknow
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss