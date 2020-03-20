Local BJP unit kicks into action to spread ‘Janata Curfew’ message

cities

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 18:56 IST

Pune: Post Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) local social media wing has activated its social media wing to ensure the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday is successful.

In the address, PM Modi appealed to the citizens to remain at home on the background of Covid-19 pandemic.

Jagdish Mulik, president, BJP city unit said, “Prime Minister appealed the nation to stay at home for own safety. In order to ensure it is successful, we activated our social media wing to spread the message. Our workers have started calling up people who are inactive on social media, to ensure the message reaches to them. Party workers are trying to reach citizens via various mediums to ensure the message reaches everyone.”

Yogesh Gogawale, BJP’s state unit president also appealed the party workers to spread Prime Minister’s message.

Chandrakant Patil, BJP state unit president’s social media team has also started to spread the message of ‘Janata Curfew’ in Pune and are sending messages via social media in Pune and rest of Maharashtra.