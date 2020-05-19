Lockdown 4.0: Several societies in Ggm start allowing visitors’ entry

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:04 IST

Gurugram:

After a gap of nearly two months, several resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city have started permitting entry of visitors to their respective societies and residential colonies. However, visitors will have to go through thermal screening, the RWAs said.

The move comes after the state government eased restrictions in the Lockdown 4.0 that came into force from Monday.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was enforced to combat the Covid-19 spread by the Centre on March 25, RWAs across the city had prohibited the entry of visitors.

On Tuesday, the RWA of Mapsko Casabella in Sector 82 issued a notice to residents stating that they can allow entry of visitors into the condominium.

“Barring entry to the society’s clubhouse, visitors will have similar rights as any other resident. At the entrance to the society, guards will check the temperature of a visitor with the help of thermal scanner machines and subsequently allow them entry if they do not have a high temperature,” said Dharamveer Singh, president of Mapsko Casabella RWA.

The RWA of Belvedere Towers in Cyber City since Monday has also permitted entry of visitors albeit on a case-to-case basis depending on the urgency.

“There is a checklist before we allow entry of any relative into the society. Residents have to first inform the RWA in advance via email the reason they want their relative to visit them, and also list the duration they will visit them till. The RWA would then check whether the reason cited is genuine or not and subsequently allow them entry,” said Vinod Giri, president of Belvedere Towers RWA.

In plotted colonies of DLF Phase 1 and Phase 2, the local RWA has allowed entry of visitors but for a limited time period.

“Visitors are not allowed to stay overnight and can visit or stay between 7am-7pm. At all entry and exit points to the two colonies, guards have been provided with thermal scanners. In addition, guards have been directed to ask visitors the reason for their entry into the colony. If only their answers are found to be satisfactory, would they be allowed inside,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson of DLF Qutub Enclave RWA.

At Sare Homes, a gated society in Sector 92, the RWA has now reserved a separate area just outside the society where residents can meet their relatives for a few hours.

“We have an office space located just outside the boundary wall of the society which had been lying idle ever since the lockdown was enforced. We have now allowed residents to meet their relatives there. It is a covered space with cabins and a hall which will be disinfected after visitors leave the area. Prior to allowing a visitor, we will check all safety measures such as recording their temperature, ensuring their hands are sanitised and that they are wearing mask,” said Praveen Malik, president of Sare Homes RWA.

The district administration said that the RWAs can allow visitors’ entry if they want.

VS Kundu, additional chief secretary and nodal officer for Covid-19 preparations in Gurugram, said, “Visitors are allowed, but it’s up to the society to make a standard operating procedure (SOP) for thermal scanning or allowing people who are asymptomatic. From the government’s side, there is no bar on personal visits. However, large social gatherings and events cannot be organised.”