Lockdown extension: City stores see sharp increase in sale of essential items

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:06 IST

Gurugram:

Soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Tuesday morning to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 till May 3, grocery stores and supermarkets across the city saw a significant increase in customers as people tried to stock up on essential items.

Residents and shopkeepers attributed the increase in purchasing to growing uncertainty about any changes in the enforcement of lockdown and the outcome it may have on the supply of essential items.

At several stores across the city, long queues could be witnessed as people purchased items in bulk, to stock up for at least a month to ensure they do not have to venture out during the lockdown.

Brishti Mohapatra, a resident of DLF 5, said that after the district administration on Friday demarcated nine containment zones, several residents in her condominium could not get their items delivered as delivery personnel were not allowed through the area by the Gurugram police. A day later, once the administration specifically stated that such online services would not be curbed, deliveries resumed in the area, she said.

However, after another 19-day extension, Mohapatra said she did not want to take any chances.

“Amid the growing uncertainty regarding the supply of essential items, I simply did not want to take any chance. I was not alone, there were more than 50 people at a supermarket on Golf Course Road doing the same,” said Mohapatra.

Ved Pal Raghav, president of Gurgaon Wholesaler’s Association, an umbrella body that overlooks operations of over 150 wholesale stores and 1,200 retail stores in the city, said that there was a 30-40% increase in sales on Tuesday, compared to the preceding days.

“I was apprised by several wholesale and retail shop owners that they witnessed nearly double the total number of customers in comparison to the last few days. Overall, the total sales across the city increased by 30-40% today. Most customers told us that, fearing further extension in the lockdown, they wanted to store items in bulk,” said Raghav.

Some customers complained about the shortage of essential items of popular brands.

“I went to the supermarket in my locality around 3pm. Almost all the milk, salt, and sugar packets were over. The ones that were there were from unfamiliar brands. Surprisingly, one of the store operators at the cash counter informed me that most of the stock had replenished by noon,” said Harshit Kumar, a resident of Sector 50.

Nitin Yadav, a grocery shop owner in Sector 49, said that there were long queues outside his shop than usual, and his workers had to interfere to ensure social distancing is followed.

“There was a significant rush today. There were queues of more than 10-12 buyers at the cash counter through most of the day. On several occasions, I had to ask my workers to create space and ensure they maintain social distancing,” said Yadav.

The district administration said that it is taking all steps to ensure there is ample supply of essential goods. “We have consistently ensured from all concerned stakeholders that the city is well stocked and there is ample supply of goods during the lockdown. We will continue working towards this end to ensure residents are least inconvenienced,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner.