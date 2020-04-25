Lockdown rules will not change in city till May 3

cities

Even as Centre has issued notification allowing standalone shops in non-commercial markets in urban areas and all shops except those in malls from rural areas are to be open, Pune district administration has clarified that no relaxation will be offered till May 3.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has said the same relief can’t be given in Pune metropolitan region, which accounts for most of Pune district.

State health minister Rajesh Tope also said in Mumbai that decision on lifting lockdown after May 3 will be taken by chief minister and task force based on situation in the state and centre’s guidelines.

The city with over 800 cases has been hotspot for Covid-19. On Saturday, deputy chief minister and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar held meeting with officials and instructed them to take strict action against those violating lockdown orders in containment zone.

In the meeting, Pawar instructed the district administration to keep Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium located at Balewadi and educational institutes premises ready for creating a medical facility if the cases continue to spike in the city.

Pawar also instructed the PMC to provide quality food to patients in Covid-19 quarantine facilities . The district administration should also provide quarantine facility to suspected patients from slum and high density areas.

“Considering the current situation in Pune, standalone shops or shopping malls will not be allowed to reopen for precautionary measures. I have instructed the police to execute strict action against violators and ensure effective measures to maintain a complete lockdown in containment zones. It is also the responsibility of the citizens to help the administration fight the virus,” said Pawar

Pawar raised concern over the increasing the number of patients in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwd. Pawar said, “We need to bring down the death rate in the city which is higher.”

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar who was also present said, “The meeting was conducted especially with the staff of Sassoon General Hospital in order to bring down the death rate in the city. The government has provided all necessary equipments to Sassoon hospital.”

In the meeting Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad briefed Pawar about the containment zone in the city and what steps are being taken by PMC. Naval Kishore Ram, district collector, briefed Pawar regarding the administrations role and the help they are receiving from various non government organisations.