Lodging police complaint not an easy task for a woman!

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:53 IST

A reality check by HT shows that a ‘victim’ faces unwelcome questions, comments and long procedures at a police station before any action is taken on her plaint

LUCKNOW It’s not easy for women to lodge complaints at police stations – they face unwelcome questions, comments and long procedures before any action is taken on their complaint. This came to fore when our scribe approached the police, posing as a victim of harassment.

This is in stark contrast to UP Police’s claims of being sensitive towards crime against women.

On Tuesday, HT did a spot check at three police stations in the city to assess the sensitivity of cops.

VOLLEY OF QUESTIONS AT MAHILA THANA

Around 2:15pm, I along with my colleague, reached the Mahila Thana at Hazratganj, posing as a victim of harassment. While entering the thana, I met two women constables standing beside the welcome desk, bearing a board – ‘Swagat Kaksh’, which made me comfortable. Then I started narrating the incident.

“Ma’am, I was on the way to Khadi Bhandar to make some purchases for my sister when two boys harassed me while I was crossing the road. They passed lewd remarks at me. When I ignored, they started following me. I panicked and rushed into a shop to save myself. Please help me,” I said. But to my surprise, instead of reacting to my ‘plight’ and being sympathetic, they exchanged a grin.

The women constables’ reaction was unexpected. “Jao, andar jaa ke complain karo,” one of them said while directing me towards the desk of Mahila Thana.

Following their instructions, I walked up to a female constable sitting behind the desk and narrated my story again.

“Jisne chheda uska naam jaanti ho? (Do you know the name of the person who harassed you), the constable asked me.

As I wondered how a victim of harassment could possibly know the name of the accused, pat came another comment from the cop – “Akele khadi lene kaun jaata hai, tumhare saath koi nahi tha? (who goes to buy khadi alone, no one was with you),” asked another constable.

The constable asked me to meet the station house officer (SHO) Sharda Chaudhary. As I entered her cabin, the lady officer was talking to a man who appeared to be a lawyer. The person asked me to go outside and wait for some time.

His comment shook me. Instead of helping me, the woman officer asked me to go to the police station and lodge a complaint there.

In seven minutes, I was directed to three different persons – who didn’t do anything to lodge a complaint. All this happened at the Mahila Thana for women complainants!

BETTER RESPONSE AT HASANGANJ

The situation was slightly better at the Hasanganj police station where the constables, after hearing my complaint, reported the matter to senior officers.

The officers inquired about the incident and even got their ‘Anti-Romeo Squad’ ready so that the perpetrator could be identified. They showed some urgency, but seemed to avoid lodging a complaint.

PROMPT ACTION AT VIBHUTI KHAND

When I proceeded to the Vibhuti Khand police station in Gomti Nagar, a woman constable heard my complaint and asked me to give it in writing.

She, however, stressed on filing a complaint in Hindi. They were prompt in action and the woman officer handled the matter professionally.