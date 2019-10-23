e-paper
Lokayukta issues notice to DTC MD on pink tickets

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi The Delhi Lokayukta on Wednesday sent a show-cause notice to the managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on the issue of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pictures being printed on the ‘pink tickets’ that will be issued to women availing of the government’s free bus ride scheme.

Lokayukta Reva Khetrapal’s notice came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, including the leader of the Opposition in the Delhi assembly, Vijender Gupta, filed a complaint.

“The matter has been considered. Certain clarifications are required as to the nature of the advertisement/message which is stated to be in the process of being on the ‘woman single journey pass’. Let the records pertaining to the said advertisement/message be called for the next date through the managing director, DTC or through some responsible officer to be deputed by him…,” the notice by the Lokayukta read.

The next hearing in the matter has been fixed for November 1.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 23:02 IST

