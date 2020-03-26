Loni MLA makes controversial remarks in social media post, says shoot those violating lockdown

cities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Loni on Thursday stoked a controversy after he allegedly made a social media video in which he called on the police to shoot and injure those people who regularly defy lockdown directions in his constituency.

The BJP district unit distanced itself from the MLA’s comment and said the party does not subscribe to the “personal comments”.

MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar did not deny that he was not in such a video and said he has released the aforementioned video. He said he got the video filmed after gauging the serious situation prevailing in Loni where people in different areas were coming out in large numbers and were, according to him, causing problems for the police as well.

“People who are roaming around do not understand that they can get infected and pose a risk to others as well. I have released the video telling that they should be shot. They are making the police run around. The situation is becoming critical as Loni shares one of its borders with Delhi and people from Delhi often come to the markets here,” Gurjar told HT.

In the video the MLA purportedly said, “I have come across several videos in which people organised gatherings in different areas of Loni and they were attended by a large number of people as well. This will pose a big challenge for the lockdown, which has been directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a very serious issue. I appeal to the police to break their (violators’) legs and if they still do not comply, they (violators) should be shot in the leg. Such people are no less than terrorists and should be considered anti-national.”

“I will also write to the chief minister to give promotion to such policemen. Out of 16 lakh population, we have about 1,000 such people who are creating problems and strict action should be taken against them by the police. We will see whatever happens...,” the MLA said in the video.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani did not offer comments when the message and video were sent to them for their response. Pandey did not respond to calls for his response.

The BJP district unit office bearers initially said that they have no information about such a message or video, but later came out saying the party does not subscribe to the MLA’s comment.

“We do not subscribe to any comments made by the MLA. It could be his personal comments. Our party stands for 130 crore Indian with a motto ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas.’ Party does not subscribe to any such comments,” BJP district president Dinesh Singhal said.