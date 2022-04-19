Loud music: Over 600 temples, 265 mosques in Noida get police notice
- Amid incidents of violence during festivals in some states, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that no religious procession should be taken out without permission and that the use of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others.
In compliance with the instructions on checking loud music by the Uttar Pradesh government, police in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday served notices to around 900 religious places, including temples and mosques, officials said.
Police officials went around temples, mosques, among other places of worship, besides marriage banquet halls and DJ operators regarding use of loudspeakers on directions by Police Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.
These places were asked to comply with the instructions given by the High Court regarding sound amplification devices, a police spokesperson said. "The officers of the commissionerate gave notices to 602 temples out of 621 temples, 265 mosques out of 268 mosques, 16 other religious places as well as 217 wedding places, 175 DJ operators," the police spokesperson said.
"If any religious place / DJ operator does not follow the instructions given by the Honourable High Court regarding sound limit, then strict action will be taken against the concerned," the official said.
With Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Adityanath said the police needs to be extra cautious.
During the course of a review meeting on law and order with senior officials in Lucknow on Monday, he had said everyone has the freedom to follow their method of worship according to their religious ideology.
-
BMC seeks consultant to identify, fix ingress of sewage into storm drains
Mumbai: In addition to four proposed river rejuvenation projects in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has begun taking steps to arrest the entry of dry weather flows (DWF), or sewage, into at least 39 minor drains and tributaries across the city and suburbs. The BMC, earlier this month, floated a tender seeking a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same.
-
Saryu seeks health minister’s dismissal, Banna slaps legal notice
Jharkhand's health minister Banna Gupta Tuesday served a legal notice to Independent legislator Saryu Roy, demanding that he tender a written apology or face a defamation suit for maligning his reputation by making false allegations about him. Earlier in the day, Roy had written to chief minister Hemant Soren seeking dismissal Gupta from his cabinet.
-
One killed, 2 feared trapped as mica mine wall collapses
A 16-year-old girl was killed while two others are feared trapped after the wall of a mica mine collapsed in Bhanekhap village in Nawada on Tuesday, officials said. According to officials, the incident took place around 3 am when five miners were extracting mica flakes. Hearing their screams, locals rushed to the spot and managed to rescue two of them, officials said.
-
Ahead of monsoon, Railways to waterproof AC locals
MUMBAI In order to ensure that rain water does not create technical snags in Air-Conditioned local trains during monsoon, the Central Railway will waterproof all its AC locals. In March, a water leakage was reported by passengers travelling onboard the AC local train between Dombivli and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). In February, 34 new local train services were introduced on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan-Karjat-Kasara-Badlapur and Titwala railways stations.
-
Sena draws parallels between situation in Delhi and Mumbai, accuses BJP of fomenting communal trouble for political gains
Drawing parallels between the communal riots in Delhi and the campaign by the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena against loudspeakers on mosques, Shiv Sena on Tuesday alleged that these campaigns were being fostered by the Bharatiya Janata Party with an eye on the civic elections in both the cities. On Saturday, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in Delhi.
