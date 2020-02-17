Loyola High School stay on winning track at St Vincent’s football tourney

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 19:33 IST

PUNE Loyola High School notched the most points on the third matchday of the inaugural St Vincent’s Junior Inter-School League football tournament.

In the opening game of the day on Saturday, Loyola beat St Arnold’s School 2-0, with Yuvraj Bhosale and Vedant Gupta on the scoresheet.

The same team failed to break the deadlock against Vidya Valley in their second match of the day.

Due to the absence of some teams, Vidya Bhavan, St Arnold’s, Vidyankyur School, and Orbis School could only play one match.

A double from Omkar Rakshe helped Vidya Bhavan nab a convincing 2-0 victory over Vidya Valley in their only match of the day. Vidyankur also finished the day with maximum points after they edged past Hutchings High School 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Rehan Bhate.

Hutchings bounced back against Kalyani School in a five-goal thriller. Saksham Bhende’s fourth-minute strike put Hutchings in the lead. Six minutes later, Piyush Oswal doubled the advantage. Two goals down, Kalyani made a superb comeback as Arnav Meshram cut the deficit down to one in the 12th minute, before Veer Guravrani reinstated parity in the 22nd. The joy was short-lived for Kalyani as Kushagra Jain’s strike just two minutes after the equaliser shattered Kalyani hearts and won the game for Hutchings.

A resurging Kalyani School went on to bounce back when they took on Orbis. Shorya Anand bagged a brace as Kalyani bagged a very comfortable 2-0 victory. Along with Orbis, St Arnold’s had a day to forget as both sides failed to earn a single point on matchday.

Results: League stage:

Loyola High School 2 (Yuvraj Bhosale 9’, Vedant Gupta 18’) bt St. Arnold’s School 0

Vidya Bhavan School 2 (Omkar Rakshe 12’, 18’) bt Vidya Valley 0

Hutchings High School 3 (Saksham Bhende 4’, Piyush Oswal 10’, Kushagra Jain 24’) bt Kalyani School 2 (Arnav Meshram 12’, Veer Guravrani 22’)

Loyola High School 0 tie Vidya Valley 0

Vidyankur School 1 (Rehan Bhate 14’) bt Hutchings High School 0

Kalyani School 2 (Shorya Anand 10th, 23rd) bt Orbis School 0