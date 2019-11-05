e-paper
LU administration, hostel students at loggerheads over religious site renovation

  Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Inmates of a Lucknow University hostel and the university administration got into an argument over the renovation of a religious place inside the hostel premises on Tuesday. The LU administration had to retract later and announced that the said work would be taken care of by the university.

According to LU officials, students of Mahmoodabad Boys Hostel contributed money to renovate a pre-existing religious place. The work reportedly started on Sunday but LU officials reached the hostel and stopped the work.

The tussle was later resolved and LU officials reportedly assured that the said renovation would be done by the construction department of the university. Commenting on the incident LU Proctor Vinod Singh said, “The construction was stopped due to lack of clearance from the university administration. After reviewing the site, we have decided that the university will complete the construction or renovation of the spot.”

