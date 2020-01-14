e-paper
LU begins PhD admissions process

Jan 14, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow Lucknow University announced vacancy of 492 PhD seats after a meeting of the entrance exam committee on Tuesday.

“Forms for PhD admissions will be available on the official website of LU from January 15. The university will admit 492 seats this year,” said LU’s spokesperson

The selection will be done on the basis of entrance exam of 100 marks. Of this, 70 marks will be for written exam and 30 for interview.

The committee also announced that master’s students of environmental science could take admission only in botany and geology. Students with master’s degrees of bio-statistics could take admission in statistics.

As per the university, physics department will have the maximum, 42 seats for PhD, followed by law 38, zoology 22 and botany 19. LU also released seats in associated colleges.

