LU’s new law dept bldg to be named after Vajpayee

  Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:28 IST
As a tribute to the former Prime Minister, Lucknow University’s executive council on Tuesday decided to name the new law department building as Atal Bihari Vajpayee block.

“It is our gesture of gratitude for the former Prime Minister and one of the most popular politicians of all time Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji,” said SP Singh, vice-chancellor, LU.

Vajpayee, who passed away last year, was also an MP from Lucknow and shared a long-time bond with the city.

The council also gave approval to new courses to be run by 61 city- based colleges.

The panel also heard the issue of termination of some of university employees and decided to extend their services following serious deliberation.

A few executive council members also raised questions regarding the investigation of the fake marksheet racket unearthed in the university earlier this year.

 

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 23:28 IST

