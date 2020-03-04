LU to have happy thinking lab in psychology dept

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:55 IST

Lucknow To ensure better ‘psycho-spiritual’ development of students, the University of Lucknow is set to open a ‘Happy Thinking Laboratory’ in its psychology department.

“The purpose of this laboratory is to provide spiritual knowledge to students in a simple and easy manner. This will infuse enthusiasm, happiness, happiness and energy into the lives of students so as to enable them to actualize their potential to achieve goals of their lives,” said Madhurima Pradha, head of psychology department.

The lab is in line of the LU’s emphasis on happiness curriculum. The department of education at the university had announced a course on happiness for graduate students. The course will be available from the next academic session.

“Spirituality is a personal affair and students must understand it to take measures for better understanding. In happy thinking lab, students will learn that in real sense the meaning of spirituality is to connect with inner source of happiness and bliss, to explore new avenues even in worst circumstances, to accept the challenges of life, to get rid of negative thoughts, to infuse positivity within self, others around,” she added.

Considering the current circumstances, several value-added and elective courses are being offered by the department – managing performance anxiety, communication skills, broadening positive emotions, self enhancement, successful aging, positive living, life skills, social inclusion of LGBT community.

Students from other departments can also opt for these generic courses for their skill enhancement, according to the university administration.

JOB FAIR AT UNIVERSITY

Students of Lucknow University will get an opportunity to get hired by firms at the mega job fair being organized on the campus on Thursday.

Over 26 firms will be present at the fair and around 2,000 jobs will be up for grabs at the event, informed Durgesh Srivastav, spokesman, LU.

The job fair will be held for three days. On March 5, it will be held on the campus. The next day it will be organized on the new campus of the university and on last day it will be organised at Kalicharan PG College, Chowk.