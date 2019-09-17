LU to help students crack defence entrance exams

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:44 IST

The Lucknow University administration has decided to train students and help them crack various defence forces entrance examinations.

The training classes, proposed by Prof OP Shukla, will conducted by the department of Defence Studies.

“The training will include lectures on various aspects of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) entrance exams,” he said.

The department has also planned to hold training classes twice every week apart from regular courses. The classes will be open for students of any department of the university. Aspects like general knowledge, problem solving and aptitude will be included.

“We are also in talks with serving officers who can deliver guest lectures and share their experiences with the students. A special module for the interviews and other exams that are conducted after the entrance examinations will also be included. The students will also be told about basic requirements of physical fitness to qualify for the forces,” said the professor.

The department has issued a notice inviting applications from the aspiring candidates. The students are asked to submit their applications by September 30.

Currently, the university has 240 students enrolled in the undergraduate course of defence studies.

“We often get requests from students for tips and information about these entrance exams. That’s how the idea to start a training class came,” said Shukla.

TRAINING CLASSES

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 22:44 IST