Lucknow Mahotsav postponed till further orders

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 22:42 IST

Cultural extravaganza deferred second time this season

LUCKNOW The district administration on Monday night announced that the Lucknow Mahotsav had been postponed for ‘unknown reasons’.

The decision came six hours after the divisional commissioner and the district magistrate addressed a high-profile press conference on the preparedness for the city’s most awaited cultural extravaganza.

The Mahotsav Samiti issued a three-line statement: ‘Due to unavoidable reasons, the proposed Mahotsav 2019-2020, scheduled to be held from January 17 to 23, 2020, has been postponed till further orders.’

However, the samiti didn’t specify the actual reasons for the decision. The development was further confirmed by district magistrate Abhishek Prakash. “It has been postponed. Thanks,” he said without specifying the reasons.

This was perhaps the second time this season when the administration postponed the fest.

In November first week, Mahotsav Samiti had announced that the Mahotsav would be organized in the third week of January instead of its traditional date – November 25.

Even at that time, the administration had not specified the reasons for the decision. But a few officials with the district administration said the decision was taken in view of the impending verdict of the Supreme Court in Ayodhya case that was scheduled on November 9, 2019.

Barring 2018, since 2015 the fest could not be organised on its traditional date (November 25).

In 2015, the district administration had decided to organize the Mahotsav on January 27, 2016. But it was deferred to February 7, 2016 after the dates coincided with the Panchayat elections.

Mahotsav-2017 was held in January 2018 and the administration had clubbed it with UP Mahotsav and changed its venue to Avadh Shilp Gram.

The samiti’s change in plans may also play a spoilsport for the cultural programmes it had planned earlier. Initially, the committee had announced the performances of artistes from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in order to take over-40-yearold fest to another level.

The change in schedule has also dashed the hopes of traders who preparing for stalls at the venue.

DEFERRED EARLIER ALSO

*The Mahotsav, aimed to exhibit Lucknow’s rich heritage and culture was first started in 1975 to give a boost to tourism. Since then, it became an annual affair.

