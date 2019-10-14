Lucknow Mahotsav to also showcase handicraft from other countries

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:39 IST

Lucknow Mahotsav is set to be different this year. For the first time, the annual festival would showcase rare artefacts and handicraft from other countries.

This would be in addition to the district administration’s plan to invite artistes from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries to perform during the 10-day-long cultural extravaganza to be organised from November 25.

“We are in the process of inviting artistes and craftsmen from other countries in order to take the fest to another level,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate, during a meeting to review preparations for the annual event.

Among other products, Persian, Bangladeshi, Nepalese, Japanese and Turkish handicraft will be on display at the stalls at the Mahotsav.

An organic food court would also be an attraction at the venue this time.

Besides, the Mahotsav would witness other traditional programmes like kite-flying contest, vintage car rally, theatre fest, youth fest and other events. Sufi nite, Bhojpuri nite, Punjabi nite, ghazal nite, comedy nite and Bollywood nite would also be organised during the 10-day fest.

A khadi fashion show, mushaira and kavi sammelan would also be a part of the Mahotsav.

Other attractions at Lucknow Mahotsav would include an ‘auto expo zone’, ‘Live FM Studio’, ‘shadow act’. More than 650 commercial stalls, 450 handicraft stalls, 71 pavilions, 20 kiosks and 45 food stalls would be set up at the Mahotsav venue, said the DM.

