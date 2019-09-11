Lucknow mayor inaugurates ‘Happy Fridge’

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:58 IST

The first ‘Happy Fridge’ — installed to collect quality leftover food from individuals and to be distributed among the needy — was inaugurated by mayor Sanyukta Bhatia at the SC Trivedi Memorial Mother and Child Trust Hospital on Wednesday.

“Leaving food in the plate is considered a bad habit and I believe it should be considered as evil as the food which goes waste can be utilized to feed someone who do not have enough resources. The idea behind happy fridge is the same,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, trustee at the hospital.

How will the scheme run?

The organisors said they will rope in people organising parties and marriage functions to donate leftover food to this fridge.

“Food should be of good quality and can be stored for up to 14-hours so that it could be distributed to the needy,” said a coordinator.

“We have also asked senior police officials that the department, may send to us any hungry person found by dial 100. With more fridges coming up in the city soon we shall gradually increase the number of beneficiaries. We aim to reach up to 2000 meals a day,” said Dr Shukla, who is also the founder of Aastha centre for geriatric medicine, which is jointly running happy fridge scheme with the trust hospital.

Dr Shukla said that such efforts are done in several cities across the globe and are successful due to participation by the residents. “If residents support us here too, the programme will run successful here too,” he said.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 19:58 IST