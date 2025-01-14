Mahakumbh_Amrit_Snaan tops X trends

On the second day of Mahakumbh, #Mahakumbh_Amrit_Snaan soared to the top of platform X’s trending list during the first Amrit Snaan on Makar Sankranti, a government spokesperson said. Devotees and social media users on Tuesday celebrated the sacred ritual, sharing videos, photos, and reflections. An aerial view of Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela at Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj on Sunday (HT Photo)

The festival sparked an online wave of devotion, with thousands praising the UP government’s arrangements and the grandeur of Sanatan traditions. The convergence at the sacred Sangam was widely celebrated, fuelling social media discussions.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also joined the trend, sharing his thoughts using the hashtag, which boosted its visibility and reactions. His post garnered significant engagement, solidifying the hashtag’s dominance on the platform.