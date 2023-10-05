1 dead, cop hurt as ‘encroachers’ try to run over survey team

A man died and a woman police official was hurt after they were reportedly knocked down by a tractor during an official survey of an encroached land in Garhi Kalia village of Firozabad, police said. Three persons, including Indra Pal and Netra Pal, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The police said the deceased was the landowner/complainant Jagdish Pal Singh. Identifying the accused as Netra Pal and Indra Pal, the police said the two drove the tractor to the site where the survey by revenue officials was underway under police protection. Three persons, including Indra Pal and Netra Pal, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A team from the revenue department, led by the tehsildar of Firozabad (Sadar), was taking measurements of a farm land in Garhi Kalia on Tuesday. Officials from Narkhi police station were also present. The team had gone to remove illegal encroachments on the land on the complaint of Jagdish Pal Singh, the owner,” police officials in Firozabad said. “During the scuffle, Singh lost consciousness and was rushed to a hospital, where he died later. Also, a woman cop, Radha, suffered minor injuries,” the cops added.

Jagdish Pal had reportedly bought the land measuring 32 bighas in 2003, but his claim was disputed several times by the accused.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON