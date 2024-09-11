10 IPS transferred, 7 promoted in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred 10 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and promoted seven additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs) to the rank of deputy commissioner of police (DCP). The reshuffle comes a day after 17 IPS officers, including eight district police chiefs, were transferred on Tuesday. For representation only (Sourced)

Commandant of the 4th Battalion PAC, Prayagraj, Pratap Gopendra Yadav, has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) at the Moradabad Police Training Centre (PTC). SP Railway Gorakhpur, Awadhesh Singh, has been transferred to the Anti-Corruption Organisation as SP. ADCP Varanasi, Manish Kumar Shandilya, has been made Commandant of the 4th Battalion PAC, while ASP (City) Bareilly, Rahul Bhati, will be the new Commandant of the UP Special Security Force (UPSSF), Lucknow. ADCP Gautambuddhnagar, Anil Kumar Yadav, will assume the duties of DCP in Lucknow following his promotion.

Meanwhile, ASP (Rural) Moradabad, Sandeep Kumar Meena, has been appointed as the new SP Railway of Gorakhpur. ADCP Kanpur Nagar, Santosh Kumar Meena, has been made Commandant of the 2nd Battalion PAC in Sitapur, and ADCP Kanpur Nagar, Lakhan Singh Yadav, has been transferred as DCP Gautambuddhnagar. Commandant of UPSSF Lucknow, Om Prakash Yadav, has been appointed as SP PTC Sitapur, and Commandant of the 2nd PAC, Daya Ram, has been transferred as SP CB-CID.

In addition, two ADCPs of Kanpur Nagar, Aarti Singh and Ankita Sharma, have been elevated to DCP posts. Similarly, two ADCPs of Agra, Suraj Kumar Rai and Sayyed Ali Abbas, along with ADCP Varanasi, Chandra Kant Meena, ADCP Gautambuddhnagar, Saad Miya Khan, and ADCP Prayagraj, Abhishek Bharti, have all been elevated to DCP positions at their current locations.