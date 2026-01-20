100 years of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya: Begum Akhtar chair inaugurated; Anup Jalota enthrals with bhajans

As part of its centenary celebrations, Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya organised a musical evening at the Kala Mandapam auditorium in Lucknow. Anup Jalota performing at Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (Photo: HT) Marking the establishment of a Chair in the name of Mallika-e-Ghazal Begum Akhtar, the university hosted Padma Shri and alumni Anup Jalota, who presented soulful bhajans and ghazals for the special occasion. The singer, who hails from Lucknow, held an interactive session with students, sharing lessons from his life and career. “When I was a student at this institution, we used to go and sit in any class and keep learning and observing things – including instrument sangeet – which helped me immensely in life. So, we must focus on listening deeply and maintain a rounded approach; every learning helps us grow,” said Jalota.

Students, music lovers and audience enjoying the musical evening (Photo: HT)

He then performed his popular bhajans, including Aisi Lagi Lagan, Tan Mein Ram Man Mein Ram, Rang De Chunariya, Achyutam Keshavam, and Ram Ayengey, interspersed with sargams and ghazals. A key highlight was the jugalbandi between the singer and the instrumentalist. Jalota also engaged the audience in group singing, creating a collective musical atmosphere. Singer, former faculty member, and president of the university’s alumni association, Seema Bharadwaj, said, “It was the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to honour the alumni of this prestigious university. Our Vice-Chancellor, Mandvi Singh, conceptualised the Chair for Begum Akhtar, who was also a faculty member here. Anup Jalota is the first guest in this series.” Bharadwaj also anchored the event.

