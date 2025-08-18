108 CHCs identified for laxity in implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme

At least 108 community health centres (CHCs) have been identified by officials of the State Agency For Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS) where Ayushman Bharat scheme is not being implemented properly due to issues in pre-authorisation. (Pic for representation only)

A virtual meet was organised by SACHIS to discuss implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme at CHCs. The meeting was attended by chief medical officers and other officials of the districts. During the review it was found that 108 CHCs do not run the scheme properly due to issues in pre-authorisation.

In the meeting officials were asked to ensure all CHCs start facilitating the patients who have Ayushman Bharat cards. The officials were told to ensure in the next meeting that the scheme was implemented properly.

“With the payment received by the other CHCs in the state, several new equipment have been purchased that have improved the treatment facility and also incentive for the medical team. This has motivated staff at many CHCs and the same is being expected at all places,” said a press statement. Ayushman Bharat card provides ₹5 lakh cashless treatment for various health problems.

A community health centre caters to over 5,000 population. State has over 960 CHCs empanelled for Ayushman Bharat scheme.