11 district police chiefs among 18 IPS officers shifted in U.P.

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred 18 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including 11 district police chiefs, late on Thursday night. The list also included two inspector general (IG) rank and four deputy IG rank officers. IG, Kanpur range, Prashant Kumar-II has been shifted as IG of economic offences wing (EOW) while Joginder Singh, who was DIG, Jhansi range, has taken his place after being promoted to the IG rank. (For Representation)

DIG, Varanasi range, Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasiya has been transferred as DIG, Anti-Corruption Organisation, while Om Prakash Singh, who was Budaun superintendent of police (SP), has taken his place as DIG Varanasi after his promotion.

Similarly, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani has been shifted as DIG Jhansi range after being promoted. Superintendent of police (SP) Ballia S Anand has been posted as the DIG special task force (STF).

Others in the list are SP, railway, Lucknow Dev Ranjan Verma, who has been made the SP of Ballia. Superintendent of police (SP), Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Abhishek Singh has been sent as the SP Muzaffarnagar in place of Sanjiv Suman who has been made the SSP of Aligarh.

Superintendent of police (SP), Chitrakoot, Vrinda Shukla has been made the SP of Bahraich in place of Prashant Verma who has been sent as the SP, railway, Lucknow. Deputy commissioner of police, central zone, Lucknow, Aparna Rajat Kaushik has been made the SP Kasganj in place of Saurabh Dixit who has been made the SP Firozabad in place in Ashish Tiwari.

Similarly, SP Siddharthanagar Abhishek Agarwal has been made the new SP of Rae Bareli in place of Alok Priyadarshi who has been sent as the SP Budaun. Superintendent of police (SP), Shravasti, Prachi Singh has been shifted as the SP Siddharthanagar while SP, law and order, Arun Kumar Singh has been posted as the new SP of Chitrakoot and SP (establishment) in DGP headquarters Ghanshyam is the new Shravasti SP.