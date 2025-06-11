11 yrs of Modi govt reshaped India’s global image: Yogi

Lauding 11 years of the Modi government at the Centre, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday described the period as a “golden era” that not only gave India a global recognition but also replaced a legacy of political instability, corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics with a decisive, transparent and accountable model of governance. UP chief minister was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here after inaugurating an exhibition showcasing the Centre’s achievements, Yogi said the Modi years reshaped India’s global image, brought clarity to policy and redefined the relationship between government and citizens.

The CM asserted that India no longer responded to threats with silence but with strength. “This is no longer a country that chants peace without resolve. If war is forced upon us, the response will be a surgical strike, an airstrike or Operation Sindoor,” he said. “India is now tested in Pakistan and trusted by the world,” Yogi added.

He credited the Modi government with restoring people’s faith in democracy, dented under previous unstable regimes, and said India had achieved a new balance of cultural pride and economic growth.

“For the first time, schemes are reaching people based on need, not face,” he said, adding that the years under Modi had given the country a new governance identity rooted in clarity, transparency and public accountability.

Yogi said the government had laid out a 25-year roadmap to a developed and self-reliant India, backed by inclusive growth and major strides in infrastructure, technology, and welfare. He said that the last 11 years had seen the country rise from being the 11th largest economy to the fourth, overtaking Britain and doubling its per capita income.

The nation’s exports had grown significantly and, at the current pace, India was poised to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027, he added.

The CM highlighted how initiatives like the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and PM SVANidhi had brought tangible changes in the lives of the poor, making governance more result-oriented. He also praised the increased representation of women in leadership and the government’s firm stance on safeguarding social justice and reservation.

Emphasising the link between heritage and progress, Yogi pointed to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after 500 years, the grand statues of Sardar Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose and the overall transformation of pilgrimage towns.

“The Modi government has integrated India’s civilisational legacy with its development goals,” he said. To mark the occasion, BJP leaders also announced a series of events across Uttar Pradesh, including exhibitions at district headquarters, digital contests on the changing face of India, yoga camps and outreach events focused on enrolling senior citizens under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Central ministers, MPs, MLAs and party functionaries from booth to national level are expected to participate in these events.