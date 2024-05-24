11-yr-old girl loses both hands after coming in contact with 11,000-volt line in Lucknow

An 11-year-old girl lost both her hands after she came in contact with 11, 000-volt line on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The girl was drying clothes on the rooftop in the Shivam Bhatta Prem Nagar area of Barora Hussainbari, under the Thakurganj police station, in Lucknow, when she came in contact with the high-voltage line passing over the house.

Following the incident, the girl was rushed to the KGMU trauma centre, where both her hands had to be amputated. Her condition continues to remain critical.

Meanwhile, there is widespread anger among the local residents, even as officials of LESA remain tightlipped over the incident.

Residents accused the electricity department of ignoring repeated complaints about the dangerous proximity of the high-tension line to the houses, but no action was taken. They said that had the department taken timely action, this tragedy could have been averted.

They are now demanding immediate corrective measures to prevent such incidents in the future. They are calling for the high-tension line to be repositioned or adequately insulated to ensure safety.

Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad Avadhesh Kumar Varma said, “Such incidents happen because of the lackadaisical attitude of power officials. When they know the houses are constructed under the power lines, they should have removed the lines from the populated areas, or they should have taken adequate safety measures.”