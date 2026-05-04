The state government will establish 12 mega skill hubs and 63 district skill centres under the ‘Sardar Patel Employment & Industrial Zones’ to connect the youth of the state with employment-oriented skills. 12 mega skill hubs, 63 district centres to connect youth with employment in UP

These ‘Mega Skill Hubs and District Skill Centres’ will provide a strong foundation for the state’s economic progress as well as the future of the youth, said the state government on Sunday.

With the expenditure of ₹14,760 crore on this project, the government has set a target of providing advanced skilling to more than 10 lakh youth every year.

Hub & Spoke Model to transform the landscape

The state government’s plan will be based on the ‘Hub & Spoke’ model. Under this, mega skill hubs will be set up in 12 major cities, including Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Meerut, Saharanpur, Jhansi, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad.

Linked to these, 63 district skill centres will function as ‘spokes’. This model will ensure that skill development and industries reach every district. While the mega skill hubs will attract large-scale training and industries, the district centres will provide training to local youth based on their specific needs.

A key feature of this initiative is that skilling and industrial development have been integrated.

The state government aims to develop such industrial zones in every district where youth receive training along with opportunities for employment and self-employment.

These centres will impart not only technical skills but also soft skills, language training, digital literacy, and training in modern technologies. Additionally, ‘plug & play’ facilities will be made available for industries to boost investment.

Training in robotics, data analytics, industrial automation

The skill hubs and district centres will offer a diverse range of training. This will include traditional skills as well as modern and future-oriented skills such as robotics, data analytics, industrial automation, digital marketing, etc.

Skills will be selected based on local needs, which will also strengthen schemes like One District One Product (ODOP)’. This will not only promote local industries but also enable youth to find employment opportunities within their own districts.

The private sector will play a key role in the scheme alongside the government. The government will provide infrastructure and initial investment, while operations and training will be handled through private partners.

For the first five years, support will be provided through Viability Gap Funding (VGF). This will enable skilling centres and industrial units to become self-reliant and ensure long-term sustainable development.

Modern basic infrastructure will be developed at these Mega Skill Hubs and District Centres.

This will include electricity, water, roads, internet, security, housing, sports, and recreational facilities.

Along with this, Startup Support Centres, Placement Agencies, and Research and Design Centres will also be established, so that youth can get direct employment or self-employment opportunities after training.