1,200 Akbar Nagar residents given 1bhk flats, 350 move in

Around 1,200 displaced residents of Akbar Nagar had taken possession of their one-bedroom, hall and kitchen (BHK) flats issued by Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), officials said, adding 350 of the allottees had already moved into these apartments. Authorities took up a demolition drive in the low-lying area of Akbar Nagar to remove encroachments occupying substantial portions of the Kukrail riverbed as part of the water body’s rejuvenation programme (File)

“On the court’s orders, LDA is allotting flats to residents of Akbar Nagar... As many as 1,818 residents of Akbar Nagar have applied for flats in Vasant Vihar so far,” said LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava.

While the built-up area of the 1 BHK (one bedroom, hall, and kitchen) apartments in Vasant Vihar is 32.74 square metres, their carpet area is 24.72 sq m.

“Around 7,000 houses are being readied in Vasant Vihar: 2,256 in Sector N and 4,656 in Sector I. Out of them, 3,800 are ready to move in,” another LDA official said.

Approximately ₹300 crores were being spent on the housing project in Vasant Vihar, said an LDA official.

Authorities took up a demolition drive in the low-lying area of Akbar Nagar to remove encroachments occupying substantial portions of the Kukrail riverbed as part of the water body’s rejuvenation programme. A high court directive mandated the evacuation of all commercial entities from Akbar Nagar by March 20.

Mohammad Gayas Alam, one of the Akbar Nagar residents who were relocated to Vasant Vihar, said, “While we have paid ₹5,000 to LDA so far, we don’t know how much more we are supposed to pay to the department. While we are being provided with immediate help, the only thing lacking in the society is schools,” said Mohammed Gayas Alam.

“Residents without any personal vehicle will face problems in commuting,” he added.