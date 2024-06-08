 1,200 Akbar Nagar residents given 1bhk flats, 350 move in - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1,200 Akbar Nagar residents given 1bhk flats, 350 move in

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 08, 2024 07:08 AM IST

As many as 1,818 residents of Akbar Nagar have applied for flats in Vasant Vihar so far, said LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava.

Around 1,200 displaced residents of Akbar Nagar had taken possession of their one-bedroom, hall and kitchen (BHK) flats issued by Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), officials said, adding 350 of the allottees had already moved into these apartments.

Authorities took up a demolition drive in the low-lying area of Akbar Nagar to remove encroachments occupying substantial portions of the Kukrail riverbed as part of the water body’s rejuvenation programme (File)
Authorities took up a demolition drive in the low-lying area of Akbar Nagar to remove encroachments occupying substantial portions of the Kukrail riverbed as part of the water body’s rejuvenation programme (File)

“On the court’s orders, LDA is allotting flats to residents of Akbar Nagar... As many as 1,818 residents of Akbar Nagar have applied for flats in Vasant Vihar so far,” said LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

While the built-up area of the 1 BHK (one bedroom, hall, and kitchen) apartments in Vasant Vihar is 32.74 square metres, their carpet area is 24.72 sq m.

“Around 7,000 houses are being readied in Vasant Vihar: 2,256 in Sector N and 4,656 in Sector I. Out of them, 3,800 are ready to move in,” another LDA official said.

Approximately 300 crores were being spent on the housing project in Vasant Vihar, said an LDA official.

Authorities took up a demolition drive in the low-lying area of Akbar Nagar to remove encroachments occupying substantial portions of the Kukrail riverbed as part of the water body’s rejuvenation programme. A high court directive mandated the evacuation of all commercial entities from Akbar Nagar by March 20.

Mohammad Gayas Alam, one of the Akbar Nagar residents who were relocated to Vasant Vihar, said, “While we have paid 5,000 to LDA so far, we don’t know how much more we are supposed to pay to the department. While we are being provided with immediate help, the only thing lacking in the society is schools,” said Mohammed Gayas Alam.

“Residents without any personal vehicle will face problems in commuting,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / 1,200 Akbar Nagar residents given 1bhk flats, 350 move in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On