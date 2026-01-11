12-point multi-agency plan rolled out to improve Lucknow traffic

Lucknow police and the divisional administration on Saturday finalised a 12-point, multi-agency action plan aimed at improving traffic movement, road safety and infrastructure across the city, with a focus on signal-free junctions, flyovers, road engineering upgrades and stricter enforcement against violators. 18,000 vehicle registrations suspended over unpaid fines, repeat offences (File Photo)

The decisions were taken during a high-level coordination meeting held at the Lucknow Smart City office, jointly chaired by the police commissioner and the commissioner of Lucknow division. Senior officials from the district administration, traffic police, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), transport department, metro and Smart City attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the assistant regional transport officer, Lucknow, informed that registrations of around 18,000 vehicles have been suspended for violating traffic rules five or more times and for not paying fines, the traffic department stated in a press note.

Road redesign planned

Officials said proposals have been finalised to modify road engineering at major highways, elevated roads and busy junctions to reduce bottlenecks and gradually develop signal-free corridors. On Shaheed Path and its link roads connecting the Lucknow-Ayodhya and Lucknow-Kanpur routes, underpasses, cloverleaf interchanges and expanded service roads will be developed in coordination with the traffic police.

Flyovers have already been proposed at Asti Crossing and near the Engineering College on the Lucknow Sitapur road. Authorities also decided to strengthen rotaries at junction points under the Green Corridor project to improve traffic flow. On the Lucknow-Sultanpur road, dedicated pick and drop points and bus bays will be created to reduce congestion.

The road near the Dubagga fish market, connecting Kanpur Road to IIM Road, will be widened to four lanes. Elevated overbridges and foot overbridges have been proposed on the Lucknow Raebareli road between Telibagh and PGI.

To reduce pressure on the Kaiserbagh bus terminal, arrangements are being made for roadways buses to halt at Jankipuram on the Sitapur road.

No-parking zones and stricter regulation

The meeting also decided to create no-parking and no-vending zones near major intersections, regulate e-rickshaws and autos, remove illegal encroachments in phases, and develop underground and multilevel parking facilities.

Key decisions taken at the meeting

1. Coordinated action to ensure smooth traffic flow at major intersections and busy roads

2. Construction of underground and multi-storey parking facilities

3. Development of ramps and service roads to connect ring roads with city entry points

4. Establishment of no-parking and no-vending zones

5. Construction of flyovers

6. Construction of foot overbridges.

8. Phased removal of illegal encroachments, roadside parking and footpath obstructions

9. Improvement of traffic signals, road markings and dividers at major intersections

10. Strict enforcement of designated routes for e-rickshaws and public transport

11. Implementation of pre-planned traffic diversion during construction work

12. Simultaneous enforcement action and awareness campaigns on traffic violations