Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
12-year-old Dalit girl found hanging in Kasganj, sister missing

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Mar 02, 2025 06:02 AM IST

In the complaint, the girl’s father said he suspected that influential people in the village abducted the elder sister and killed and hanged the younger girl

The body of a 12-year-old Dalit girl was found hanging at her house at Nagla Hansi village under Sikandarpur Vaishya police station limits of Kasganj district on Saturday morning while her 14-year-old sister was missing, the police said.

(For representation)
(For representation)

A case has been registered against four accused from the same village after the girls’ father alleged abduction and murder in his complaint to the police.

“A case has been registered on a complaint filed by the family and teams have been constituted to work out the case. The body of the sister found hanging in the house has been sent for post-mortem,” additional superintendent of police, Kasganj, Rakesh Bharti said on Saturday evening.

In the complaint, the girl’s father said he suspected that influential people in the village abducted the elder sister and killed and hanged the younger girl when she offered resistance.

The father of the girls further said in the complaint that he found his younger daughter’s body hanging at home when he returned from the farm on Saturday. Her elder sister was missing from the house, he further said in the complaint. He expressed the apprehension that she too may have been killed.

The father also alleged in the complaint that his daughters were initially abducted on February 12 and held hostage but promient villagers got the matter settled at the time. He claimed that the accused belonged to the Yadav community, according to the complaint.

ASP, Kasganj, Rakesh Bharti reached the village with police on receiving information about the incident.

