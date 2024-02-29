13 IAS officers transferred in U.P.

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Wednesday. Rajnish Dubey has been appointed as the chairman of the Revenue Board, while Ranveer Prasad has been assigned the role of managing director of the State Electricity Power Corporation. Balkar Singh has been designated as housing commissioner, and BL Meena has been appointed as principal secretary of Horticulture and Silk. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

Rajesh Kumar Singh has been given the additional responsibility of principal secretary of the Cooperative. Ravindrar has been appointed as principal secretary of Dairy Development, Fisheries and Livestock. P Guru Prasad has been designated as principal secretary of Revenue, and Rajshekha has been appointed as managing director of Jal Nigam (Rural).

Chaitra V has been assigned as divisional commissioner of Aligarh, while Dr Adarsh Singh has been appointed as Commissioner of Excise. Vimal Kumar Dubey has been designated as divisional commissioner of Jhansi, and Isha Duhan has been appointed as managing director of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam. Additionally, Chandni Singh has been appointed as additional commissioner of Commercial Tax for Gautam Buddha Nagar.