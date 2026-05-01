14 perish in storm, lightning related incidents across UP

LUCKNOW At least14 people died in rain, lightning and storm related incidents across UP, including seven in Sultanpur, two each in Ayodhya and Amethi and one each in Prayagraj, Jaunpur and Ghazipur. People gather at the Taj Mahal on a cloudy and rainy day during the summer season, in Agra, on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

A powerful storm struck Sultanpur on Wednesday, leaving 21 others injured. It also caused widespread damage to the electricity infrastructure, destroying over 50 transformers and several power poles, leading to major disruptions in power supply. District magistrate Indrajeet Singh said restoration work is underway and the electricity department has been mobilised to address the situation.

“Around 3pm today, a very powerful storm struck, in which seven people were killed, and 21 others were injured. The storm also disrupted power supply, destroying more than 50 transformers and several poles. The electricity department is taking action in this matter,” said Singh.

A man in his thirties died after being struck by lightning in Agra’s Bah tehsil on Thursday as sudden rain, gusty winds and hail swept across western UP. The deceased was identified as Mahesh, a resident of Dhobai village in Bah. He was allegedly standing under a tree when lightning struck him, killing him on the spot.

Raj Kumar Chahar, MP from Fatehpur Sikri, visited the village and assured support to the bereaved family.

Thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rain, caused significant damage across Gorakhpur division. In a tragic incident, a 68-year-old farmer, Ram Jatan Yadav, was killed after being struck by lightning while working in his field in Sant Kabir Nagar, officials said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officers to provide compensation to people affected by loss of life, livestock, the injured, disaster-affected people and farmers, emphasising that negligence will not be tolerated at any level in providing compensation.

Departments and insurance companies should conduct a proper joint survey of crop damage and inform the government. The relief fund should be released to the affected people through a transparent process, he said.

On the direction of the CM, the administration expedited the process of providing relief to farmers affected by recent adverse weather conditions, including storms, fires, hailstorms and excessive rainfall, said a state government spokesperson.

Officers were asked to remain active in the field, conduct rapid assessment of crop damage and ensure prompt distribution of relief to famers.

According to the state government, in 2026-27, fire incidents damaged crops in eight districts - Barabanki, Ballia, Banda, Maharajganj, Mathura, Pilibhit, Rampur, and Sonbhadra; crops on 111.134 hectares land were damaged. Out of 668 farmers whose crops were damaged, the district administration provided relief to 51 farmers by distributing relief amount of ₹1,81,963.

Meanwhile, hailstorms damaged crops over 38,369.72 hectares in 13 districts, including Mathura, Jalaun, Hardoi, Bulandshahr, Auraiya, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Kannauj, Lalitpur, Saharanpur, and Unnao. Out of the 1,07,104 farmers whose crops were damaged, 23,983 farmers received financial assistance totalling ₹14,92,60,448.

Excessive rainfall damaged crops on 1,358.678 hectares land in nine districts - Kanpur Dehat, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Jalaun, Bulandshahr, Gonda, Mathura, Pilibhit and Saharanpur. Out of 3,920 farmers whose crops were damaged, 1,849 recieved relief amounting to ₹1,09,87,132.