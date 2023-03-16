Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 14-year-old girl sexually assaulted, thrown into river

14-year-old girl sexually assaulted, thrown into river

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 16, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Four minors and a 19-year-old man were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and throwing her into the river in Varanasi on March 5, police said

Four minors and a 19-year-old man were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and throwing her into the river in Varanasi on March 5, police said. The four boys were produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a reformatory.

The police said the girl was rescued from the Ganga by boatmen, who also rushed her to a trauma centre. (For representation)
The police said the girl was rescued from the Ganga by boatmen, who also rushed her to a trauma centre.

The police said the girl, who gained consciousness on March 6, narrated the incident to her parents on March 12, after which an FIR was lodged at Saidpur station on the basis of the parents’ complaint. The 19-year-old was produced before a court and jailed.

The police said a case was registered against all the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Saidpur police station inspector in-charge Shiv Kumar Verma confirmed the development and said further investigation into the matter was underway.

The incident drew the attention of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who retweeted a user’s tweet about the incident.

