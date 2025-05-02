15 FIRs filed in crackdown on power theft in Lucknow

In an effort to curb power theft and reduce line losses, the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) carried out a surprise inspection drive in the early hours of Friday. The operation, conducted between 5am and 8am, targeted high-loss feeders in densely populated and sensitive areas of the city. Inspection teams from the Lucknow city power distribution circle covered several divisions. (For representation)

Inspection teams from the Lucknow city power distribution circle covered several divisions, including Thakurganj, Residency, and Nagram. Localities such as Wazirganj, Basiratganj, Sarfarazganj, Almas Bagh, Marimata, Yaseenganj, Nagram, and Barora were inspected. A total of 81 electricity connections were scrutinised during the drive.

Fifteen cases of electricity theft were detected, with consumers found using illegal methods such as katia connections (direct cable tapping) and meter bypassing. Some individuals reportedly attempted to tamper with evidence during the inspections. As a result, 15 FIRs were filed under Section 135 of the Electricity Act at the Anti-Power Theft police station. Four FIRs were filed in Wazirganj, three in Durvijayganj and Basiratganj, one in Sarfarazganj, four in Baraura, and three in Nagram.

Ramesh Chandra Pandey, superintending engineer of the Chowk division, stated that these surprise checks are part of a broader campaign targeting low electricity consumption anomalies, tampered meters, and unauthorised connections. He confirmed that similar enforcement drives would continue to ensure accountability and reduce line losses.