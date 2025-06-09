15 lakh steel heist cracked, kingpin caught in Jharkhand jungle

In a significant breakthrough, a joint team of Sushant Golf City Police and the Surveillance Cell under the deputy commissioner of police (south) has cracked a high-value highway heist involving 30.260 tonnes of steel bars worth ₹15.37 lakh. For representation only

“The consignment, which mysteriously disappeared while being transported from Durgapur, West Bengal, to Lucknow, has been partially recovered along with the truck used in the crime,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Amit Kumawat at a press briefing on Saturday.

He added that the prime accused, 26-year-old Shamsher Ram, a resident of Monjra village in Bihar’s Munger district, was arrested from a forested stretch along the Bhagalpur-Dumka Road near the Tilatad border in Jharkhand’s Godda district. Acting on technical and manual intelligence, police recovered 89 bundles of stolen iron rods and seized the truck, which had been hidden and later abandoned in a hotel parking lot in Munger.

“The case was first reported on May 26 by Ajay Kansal, a resident of Shivbihar Colony in Lucknow, who informed police that his shipment—loaded on May 14—had not reached its destination. The driver, identified as ‘Dhananjay Ojha,’ was untraceable, and his phone had been switched off,” said ACP Gosainganj Rishabh Runwal, adding that an FIR was registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Shamsher Ram had used a fake truck number plate (BR11GA2250), forged a registration certificate, and presented a counterfeit driving licence in the name of Dhananjay Ojha. The actual truck used bore the number WB39A9875. The gang had loaded the iron rods from Neptune Steel Pvt. Ltd., Durgapur, under the pretense of legitimate delivery, planning to transport the consignment to a rented shop in Lucknow.

However, after loading the goods, the gang diverted the vehicle, sold off a portion of the consignment en route, and hid the remaining rods in a forested area. The truck, with a new number plate (WB39A8875), was later dumped in the parking lot of Maa Durga Line Hotel in Munger. Meanwhile, the gang began scouting for buyers for the remaining rods in Jharkhand.

Based on Ram’s confession, police have launched a search operation to arrest his brother and other accomplices.

“The case has been expanded to include serious charges under Sections 317(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 347(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the police press note stated.