The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has imposed fines totaling over ₹75 lakh on at least 150 industrial units for violating air pollution control measures under GRAP-IV (graded response action plan). In addition, immediate corrective actions were taken in 250 other cases, based on complaints and inspections conducted by regional offices. 150 industrial units fined ₹ 75 lakh for polluting air in NCR

GRAP-IV, enforced in Delhi-NCR to combat severe air pollution, includes stringent restrictions across multiple sectors. In U.P., eight districts—Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli—fall under its ambit. Notably, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Noida, and Muzaffarnagar emerged as major contributors to the collected fines, with most violations reported at construction sites.

The restrictions include a complete ban on construction and demolition activities across government and private sectors, including road construction. Vehicular movement is also regulated, permitting only trucks carrying essential goods or running on cleaner fuels like LNG, CNG, or BS-VI.

“Most violations were reported from construction sites flouting the ban. Minimum fines of ₹50,000 were imposed following inspections,” a senior UPPCB official said.

The disposal of construction waste, which must adhere to specific guidelines, was also a frequent violation. The UPPCB revealed that a significant portion of the ₹75-lakh fines was collected within a period of last four-week.

In 250 additional cases, activities like waste burning were halted following alerts from citizens via social media. Many complaints were tagged directly to UPPCB’s handles and forwarded to local offices for immediate action.

“Public participation is crucial. Residents can report pollution-causing activities, and our teams will take necessary steps,” the official added.

As per the officials, the current restrictions will remain in force until air quality improves. Once conditions allow, GRAP-IV measures will be scaled down, enabling certain activities under strict monitoring.