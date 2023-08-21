News / Cities / Lucknow News / 15-yr-old boy saves two other teenagers from drowning in U.P.’s Meerut

15-yr-old boy saves two other teenagers from drowning in U.P.’s Meerut

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Aug 21, 2023 11:20 PM IST

15-year-old Abdul Rehman saved two boys from drowning in the Madhya Ganga Canal in Meerut district, but couldn't save the third. He is being hailed as a hero.

Showing exemplary courage, a 15-year-old boy saved two other teenage boys after spotting them drowning in overflowing Madhya Ganga Canal (MGC) in Shivalkhas area under Jaani police station of Meerut district on Sunday (August 20), police said.

Abdul Rehman, the boy who saved two teenagers from drowning in a village in U.P.’s Meerut district. (Sourced)
Abdul Rehman, the boy who saved two teenagers from drowning in a village in U.P.’s Meerut district. (Sourced)

The boy Abdul Rehman, however, could not save the third boy as his hand slipped in high water current of the canal. As per the police, Four friends Kartik, Ejaj and Arham and another boy (aged between 12 to 15 years) had gone to MGC.

Three of them Kartik, Arham and Ejaj stepped down into the overflowing canal to make a reel to post on social media. However, they cried for help when they started drowning in the canal.

Abdul Rehman, who had brought his buffaloes for grazing on canal bank, saw them and jumped into the overflowing canal without caring for his life, they added. He dragged Kartik and Arham back to the bank safely but could not save Eijaj.

“Presently, we are tracing Ejaj. We will soon invite the brave boy Abdul Rehman to honour him,” said station house officer of Jaani police station Prajant Tyagi.

He said Abdul is resident of Sivalkhas village and a student of Class 7 in the village school. He had brought his buffaloes for grazing as school was closed on Sunday when he saw the three boys drowning. As per villagers, Abdul is an expert swimmer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out