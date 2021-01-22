IND USA
Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.
lucknow news

15-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, rape suspected

Chitrakoot police superintendent Ankit Mittal said the reason behind the murders was unknown and several teams were working to solve the case
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:38 AM IST

A 13-year-old girl and her four-year-old cousin were found murdered in a forested area in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot late Thursday evening. Both were first strangulated and then hacked with an axe. The families of the two suspect the girl was raped.

Chitrakoot police superintendent Ankit Mittal said the reason behind the murders was unknown and several teams were working to solve the case.

BJP national president J.P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during Uttar Pradesh state ministers' council meeting in Lucknow on Thursday. ((ANI Photo))
lucknow news

BJP shifts focus to UP Assembly polls, stage set for rejig in party, cabinet

By Rajesh Kumar Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • BJP president JP Nadda is expected to discuss party's strategy for the upcoming panchayat polls and preparations for the assembly elections. Nadda will also discuss co-ordination between the organisation and the government, said a BJP leader.
One of the photos used in the calendar. (Sourced)
lucknow news

Ahead of UP polls, Congress releases calendar with Priyanka Gandhi’s photos

By Umesh Raghuvanshi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Priyanka’s photos from her visits to Lucknow, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Ujjain, Haryana and Jharkhand have also been used in the calendar
The foundation work was stopped after loose sand was found during testing of foundation pillars last year.
lucknow news

Ram temple foundation work resumes: Trust

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:22 AM IST
“Digging work for the Ram temple’s foundation resumed today (Thursday). It will continue for the next 60-70 days. Till then, the foundation’s new design will be available with us,” Mishra told reporters after a meeting of the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.
For a decade, Rishab Mitra successfully competed with big stores by focusing on quality, and relying on word-of-mouth recommendations and a loyal customer base.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope govt helps small businessmen like me’

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:50 AM IST
During the pandemic, the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government provided loans on easy instalments for small shopkeepers, said Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia. “Large number of shopkeepers and vendors in Lucknow and across the state benefitted,” Bhatia said.
Two main options were being discussed before a policy was framed for reservations in the Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh(HT Photo)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh government weighing quota formulas for panchayat polls

By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • The UP govt is discussing whether to opt for rotation or go by the Zero formula, where fresh reservation of panchayats would be ordered without factoring in their categorisation in previous elections.
Prof Bandyopadhyay spearheaded the task force that delivered world-class ventilators in 90 days when India's health infrastructure was under strain due to Covid-19(Courtesy- Twitter)
lucknow news

IIT-Kanpur professor nominated to National Start-up Advisory Council

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • Prof Bandyopadhyay, a member of the biological sciences and bioengineering faculty of IIT Kanpur is the current occupant of KENT Entrepreneurship and Innovation Chair.
Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma joins the BJP at party office in Lucknow on January 14.
lucknow news

Politicians, bureaucrats queue up to meet ex-IAS officer who may have key role in UP politics

By Brajendra K Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Arvind Kumar Sharma, a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, filed his nomination papers on Monday for the UP Legislative Council polls after joining the ruling BJP on January 14
BJP has defended inclusion of Veer Savarkar’s portrait in the legislative council.(HT Photos/Representative use)
lucknow news

Row over Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar’s portrait in UP Legislative Council

By Rajesh Kumar Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:07 AM IST
  • A Congress MLC objected to Savarkar's portrait and termed it's inclusion in the gallery to be an insult to other freedom fighters, who he said, did not bow to the atrocities of the British during the freedom struggle.
File photo for representation
lucknow news

Savarkar’s portrait in Uttar Pradesh House triggers row

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:33 AM IST
The portrait at the picture gallery was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.
Sharma, who was on an official visit to the state from January 18 to 20, highlighted the issue of pending complaints related to women safety, on which the commission has not received any report from the police.(ncwapps.nic.in)
lucknow news

NCW chairperson meets UP DGP, discusses role of police in women safety

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:05 AM IST
The DGP apprised Sharma about the initiatives of the UP Police pertaining to the security of women, including a '112' emergency helpline number, Mission Shakti and the state police's Safe City Project.
Rahim pours in warm jaggery into moulds where it hardens --the final step before it is ready to be sold. The workers have shown concerns that post demonetization they weren’t able to make profits but they hope this once go-to sweetener in Indian cooking will also lend itself to this year’s earnings. (Diptendu Dutta / AFP)
lucknow news

Lucknow's first jaggery festival likely next month

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Progressive sugarcane farmers from every corner of the state will be invited and it is expected that many specialist producers of the agriculture and food processing sector will also visit the festival.
BJP's strength in the UP legislative council is bound to increase after the polls.(HT FILE)
lucknow news

BJP, SP candidates step closer to unopposed election to UP legislative council

By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • 10 BJP and two SP candidates are in the fray in the legislative council polls for 12 seats. Their unopposed election is being seen as a foregone conclusion, provided none of the remaining candidates withdraw, which will otherwise make voting necessary.
Cases of bird flu have been confirmed by many states. (PTI)
lucknow news

Bird flu scare: Relief for poultry business as UP lifts ban on import

By Brajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:28 PM IST
  • The order to lift the ban was issued after chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved a proposal to this effect on Monday, sources said.
BJP supporters during a rally.(PTI)
lucknow news

Ten BJP candidates file for nomination for UP legislative council polls

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior ministers were present during the filing of nominations.
