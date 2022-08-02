163 companies of armed police force deployed in U.P. for peaceful Moharram processions
As the month of Moharram began from Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh police officials have deployed as many as 163 companies of central paramilitary force and state armed police in different districts across the state. Police officials said the vigilance has been intensified in communally sensitive districts and the officials concerned have been asked to make necessary police deployment on Tazia procession routes as well as mourning places.
Sharing further details, UP police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said total 11 companies of central paramilitary forces and 152 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in different districts for Moharram. He said the processions taken out on 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th Moharram are very sensitive following which elaborate security arrangements have been made in different districts.
He said as many as 89,035 tazias will be put up at different places between August 8 and 23 and as many as 34,293 different processions on separate dates of Moharram will be taken out across the state.
The ADG said the maximum number of 36,755 tazias will be kept in eleven districts of Gorakhpur zone, namely Bahraich, Balrampur, Gonda, Shravasti, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddarthanagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Mahrajganj and Kushinagar. He said the maximum number of 23,015 different processions on separate dates of Moharram will be taken out in nine districts of Bareilly zone which are Bareilly, Rampur, Sambhal, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Budaun, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.
He said Lucknow is equally sensitive in terms of Moharram processions, and thus special police deployment has been done in the state capital. He said as many as 12 additional superintendents of police, 34 deputy superintendents of police, 40 inspectors, 175 sub-inspectors, 10 women sub-inspectors, 600 head constables and constables as well as 150 recruit constables have been deployed strategically in the city.
The ADG said detailed guidelines had been issued to the officials of sensitive districts and the district police chiefs have been asked to ensure that only those processions were allowed that were taken out traditionally in the past. He said no new processions or routes would be allowed.
He said all posters and banners from the processions’ routes have been removed to avert any law-and-order problem and maintain peace. He said construction material or other obstructions on the routes have been removed. He said the officials had been told to counter rumor-mongering through social media platforms that often lead to trouble.
He said close circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed on routes on which Moharram procession would be taken out. He said police personnel would be equipped with body-worn cameras to keep a watch on every activity during the procession and drones would also be used for aerial vigil. Besides, the police personnel on motorcycle mobiles would be patrolling in the sensitive areas to ensure peace during Moharram, he added.
The official said the religious leaders and other influential people were asked to help police and administration in curbing rumor-mongering and trouble. He said the administration would keep sharing each and every development during this period so that people may not get misled by the rumor-mongers.
-
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
-
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
-
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
-
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
-
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics