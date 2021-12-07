17 school girls in Muzaffarnagar served khichdi laced with sedatives, molested: Police

MEERUT In a shocking incident, 17 girl students of Class 10 were allegedly molested after being served khichdi laced with sedatives in two private schools of Purkazi area of Muzaffarnagar when they were called there for practical classes and made to stay overnight on the campus to complete their studies, said police.

The incident occurred on November 20 and came to fore after the pradhan of Kamhera village brought it to the notice of SSP (Muzaffafarnagar) Abhishek Yadav on December 4 through a WhatsApp message.

SSP Yadav deputed police officers to verify the charges and conduct an inquiry. After seeking complaints from two parents, the SSP sent SHO of Purkazi Vinod Kumar Singh to the police lines as punishment. “He was sent to police lines on charges of delay in initiating action in the case,” said CO Krishan Kumar, adding that two parents had given their complaint in this regard and a case under Section 354 of the IPC and Pocso Act had been registered against the two school owners.

The case was registered against school owners on the basis of the complaints given by two parents, said police.

“One of them has been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused,” said Kumar. Investigation was in progress to verify the charges as parents of 15 girls had not given any complaint so far.

The parents alleged that the girls were called to the schools for practical classes and later asked to stay over to complete the practicals. “They were served intoxicated khichdi and molested,” they added.

All the girls belonged to poor families and were allegedly threatened of dire consequences, if they shared the incident with their families. Later, a few girls informed their parents. Thereafter, the village pradhan approached the SSP.

Meanwhile, coordinator of Astitva organization, Arpit, said he also came to know about the incident and their team would go to meet the families of the girls on Tuesday. Astitva is an organisation that works for issues related to women and girls.