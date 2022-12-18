176 secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh may lose recognition

A whopping 176 secondary schools affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad are facing a possible withdrawal of their recognition. These schools, which reportedly didn’t meet the quality standard set by the board, will not act as centres for the upcoming high school and intermediate exams, board officials said.

On the directions of board secretary Divyakant Shukla, a list with the details of these schools, has been shared with district inspectors of schools (DIOSs), who will ensure that they are not made centres for the 2023 board exams, a senior board official said.

“While the process to withdraw the recognition of over 75 schools is now underway, cases pertaining to other schools are pending in court,” the official added.

Shukla, meanwhile, said each of the 176 schools had been served show-cause notices as malpractices were reported from there during past exams. “Their cases and response will be presented before the board’s recognition committee, which will recommend action against the schools to the state government. The government’s nod is required to withdraw the schools’ recognition.”

Officials said in many cases reports from the district inspector of schools and the divisional joint director of education (secondary) had also been sought. In some instances, the officials have recommended strict action against some schools.

Maharaji Devi Smarak Inter College, Kiriharapur (Ballia), which witnessed a question paper leak in the 2022 intermediate exams, may also lose its recognition. Ghazipur alone has eight such schools that are facing closure.

Prayagraj has four such schools. A show-cause notice has been served on New Children School, Sindhi Tola in Shankargarh and the case has been referred for consideration by the recognition granting committee of the board. A report has also been sought from the joint director of education in cases concerning Shri Bachai Singh Singraur Inter College and Chandrasen and UD Memorial Inter College, Asrawe Kalan.