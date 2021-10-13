17-yr-old girl alleges sexual assault by father, SP and BSP leaders in Lalitpur

KANPUR A Class 11 student in UP’s Lalitpur district lodged an FIR against 28 people, including her father, some close relatives and district presidents of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, accusing them of outraging her modesty over the last five years.

The FIR was registered with the Sadar Kotwali police under relevant sections of the IPC and Pocso Act and the cops had started investigations into the case, said Girijesh Kumar, ASP (Lalitpur).

The 17-year-old girl, along with her mother, had met SP (Lalitpur) Nikhil Pathak and narrated her ordeal, after which he assured them of action.

In the FIR, the girl alleged that she was first sexually assaulted by her father when she was in Class 6. The girl said she was taken for an outing and that is when her father showed her a porn clip on phone before outraging her modesty.

Thereafter, many other relatives sexually assaulted her, taking advantage of her silence. These included her four uncles and cousins, alleged the girl.

According to the girl, her father even pushed her into prostitution and attempted to sell her off to make money.

SP district president Tilak Yadav said it was a conspiracy against him. “I will commit suicide, if implicated. I will submit a memorandum to the SP and district magistrate tomorrow seeking a fair probe,” he said. His BSP counterpart, Deepak Ahirwar, also named in FIR, was not available for his comment. Apart from these two, other politicians were also named in the FIR.